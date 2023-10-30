KWQC to have outages for tower work Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 will likely have outages for about three hours on Monday, according to crews. The tower work will start just after 11 a.m.

Crews are working on the KWQC tower, while they are on-site the tower must be shut down, or on aux, meaning low power. This will cause KWQC to have outages in the area.

To watch KWQC, go to kwqc.com/livestream. Previous news casts are also available on this page.

TV6 will continue to update online as crews share more information about the tower work.

