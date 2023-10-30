KWQC to have outages for tower work Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 will likely have outages for about three hours on Monday, according to crews. The tower work will start just after 11 a.m.

Crews are working on the KWQC tower, while they are on-site the tower must be shut down, or on aux, meaning low power. This will cause KWQC to have outages in the area.

To watch KWQC, go to kwqc.com/livestream. Previous news casts are also available on this page.

TV6 will continue to update online as crews share more information about the tower work.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Police: Fatal single-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday morning
Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins

Latest News

The Illinois Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Iowa Department of...
Fourth public meeting scheduled for I-80 Mississippi River Bridge study
Tristen William Waack, 27, of Durant, faces four counts of purchase/possession of a depiction...
Durant man charged with possessing child pornography
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 30.
Fastcast: Monday, Oct. 30 a.m.
The colder weather is now a factor in the Quad City area. With possible harsh winter conditions...
Preparing your home and car for winter weather conditions