KWQC signal returns after tower work

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 experienced signal disruption due to tower maintenance. At approximately 6:20 p.m. signal was restored.

Previously, around 4 p.m. engineers began work and said they must turn off the transmitter to help protect the workers from high RF levels.

Earlier in the day, TV6 had outages for about three hours, according to crews. The tower work started just after 11 a.m. It was restored around 2 p.m.

