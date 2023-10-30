Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los Angeles. Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the hit series "Friends," has died. He was 54.(Rich Fury | Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – “Friends” star Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been “deferred,” according to the coroner’s office.

Perry died Saturday at age 54. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office updated its online report on Sunday for Perry’s death, saying that the cause of death is “deferred.”

“Deferred” means the autopsy has been completed, but the coroner needs more time and information to determine a cause of death.

A spokesperson confirmed to People that an autopsy has been completed, but results are pending a toxicology report, which may take weeks to complete.

Once the toxicology report comes back and the coroner has more information, a cause of death will be determined.

Perry was open about his nearly lifelong struggle with drug abuse and spoke about it in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.”

Since the news of his death, tributes from celebrities and fans worldwide have been pouring in.

