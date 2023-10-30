Milestones Area Agency on Aging Caregiver Conference to be held Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 12th Annual Caregiver Conference will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Goldleaf Banquet Center, 2902 East Kimberly Road, Davenport. The conference is free and open to the public.

The conference is hosted by the Milestones Area Agency on Aging, Alternatives for Older Adults, Alzheimer’s Association, and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. It will feature over 30 vendors, free refreshments, two speakers, and a variety of important resources for caregivers and older Americans.

This event is a great opportunity to connect with other caregivers in our community.

For more information, visit Milestones Area Agency on Aging online at https://www.milestonesaaa.org/ with specific details about the conference here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.