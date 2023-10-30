Parents killed, 13-year-old daughter shot at Texas house party

Two people are dead and three others, including a 13-year-old girl, are hospitalized after a shootout erupted during a house party in San Antonio.(Source: KABB via CNN)
By KABB via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (KABB) - The parents of a 13-year-old girl are dead and their daughter is among those hospitalized after a shootout erupted during a house party in San Antonio.

Police say an argument broke out Saturday between neighbors in the front yard of a San Antonio home during a party. A 20-year-old involved in the dispute pulled out a gun and started firing, according to investigators.

Police say a family of three, including a 13-year-old girl, were shot. They say the father then fired back with his own gun, shooting the 20-year-old and a relative.

The mother and father died of their injuries. Their daughter is expected to recover from her wounds.

Police say the 20-year-old and his relative are also expected to survive.

Authorities are investigating.

Officers believe they have a suspect in custody but are still unsure of who was the “primary aggressor” in the shooting and fired the first round.

