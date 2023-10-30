Preparing your home and car for winter weather conditions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The colder weather is now a factor in the Quad City area. With possible harsh winter conditions expected, it’s time for people to consider getting their vehicle and home prepared for those conditions.

Davenport auto shops such as Dales Service Center say they offer a service to winterized people vehicles. When a car is winterized, Dales Service Center says they look at several different things to make sure the customer has no worries.

The first thing people should do is have a shop check is their vehicle’s antifreeze. Antifreeze is one product that regulates a vehicle’s engine temperature and prevents freezing in the radiator.

The vehicle fuel system should also be checked. Dales Service Center says some products can dry out moisture in the fuel tank to help the gas stay pure.

Other important engine parts a shop should check is a vehicle’s thermostat, battery, and cabin air filter. Dales Service Center says a good cabin air filter keeps fresh air coming into the interior of your vehicle.

Meanwhile, a good thermostat also keeps the car at the correct operating while helping to ensure the vehicle has heat and a good battery can also make sure your car starts every time. Dales service center says one way to tell that a vehicle’s battery is getting weak is by the vehicle starting a little slower than usual.

“Winterize is probably going to be maybe around $100 maybe you know, it’s not too bad. It’s definitely worth your time to stop and get that check. I think everyone would rather be home warm and then waiting for a tow truck on the side of the road in the cold. So it’s worth it and we do that we check tire pressure job depth. Everything related to make sure that that vehicle won’t leave them stranded,” said Chad Jacks, Service Manager at Dales Service Center.

Dales Service Center says other emergency essentials to have for a vehicle are jumper cables, a jump pack, or even a bag of cat litter in case your vehicle get stuck in the snow and need to gain traction.

To winterize a home, Mid-American Energy says one the first thing someone can do is get their furnace checked by professionals to make sure it’s running efficiently and there are no safety issues.

Another thing Mid-American recommends is changing your furnace filter. Mid-American Energy says this can help ensure it’s running clean and not harder than it needs to.

A1 Morris Heating and Cooling, a Davenport HVAC company says around the Fall season there are a few service calls they commonly get.

“Clogged drains dirty flame sensors. A lot of times dirty burners will prevent the flame sensor from sensing the flame and sometimes mother nature. Spiders and birds like to make their homes in the vent piping prevent your furnace from working, " said Eric Veyette, A1 Morris Heating and cooling staff member.

Mid-American says to also make sure all your home vents are clear and that the thermostat is working properly.

Another good way to save money during the winter is if you have a window facing the south or west, open the curtains during the day to let the sun heat your home according to Mid American Energy.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.