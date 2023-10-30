Real Conversations: Importance of mental health

In this episode of Real Conversations in the QC, we’re discussing the importance of mental health in the black community.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT
Welcome to Real Conversations in the QC, a program in partnership with The Lincoln Center in Davenport. Hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA. Each month, TV6′s Redrick Terry, Evan Denton, Tim Stinson, Coethe Adams and Jasmine Butler will talk with people in the Quad Cities community about topics impacting our community.

Each month Real Conversations in the QC will air on KWQC TV6 and online.

