Report: Brian Ferentz out after the 2023-24 season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A report out today says Brian Ferentz will no longer be a Hawkeye at the end of this football season. That’s according to a report from David Eickholt with 247Sports.com. He sites multiple sources reaching out to the HawkeyeInsider.

The announcement comes after years of tension from fans with the Iowa Hawkeye Football team.

Brian Ferentz, the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, is the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach. He’s been with the coaching staff since 2012 and has been in that position for 7 years.

The University made changes to his contract for this season, following years of low performance from the offensive line at the University.

Contract changes included making $850,000 this year instead of $900,000 he made the previous year. There was a condition for a $112,500 bonus if the team averages 25 points a game this season, and wins at least 7 games. Those points included defense and special teams points. As of Monday the team is averaging 19.5 points per game, and their overall record is 6-2. They play Northwestern at Wrigley Field this Saturday.

In the 2022 season, Iowa averaged 17.7 points a game. The Hawkeyes also have one of the worst offenses in the country in the past three seasons. Iowa finished 130th last year out of 131 FBC teams, with a total offense at 256.1 yards per game. So far this year, the Hawkeyes are at 232 total offensive yards per game.

Back in February, Scott Saville spoke to Scott Dochterman from the Athletic about the contract change.

“It’s something that Gary Barta, you could tell he needed to win something, because he’s had to shovel a lot,” said Dochterman. “Because of the Fanbase. Yes it is the most ravenous fan base in the country, because they are very angry. They are angry because there was no changes to the staff and I understand, so you have to give them something. This isn’t a lot but it is something.”

In April, Brian Ferentz spoke about the Iowa Football offensive plans for the 2023 season. He said the offense will do the same things as last season, but do them better.

“Look, I’m gonna approach my job the same way I have approached it for the last 11 seasons,” said Brian Ferentz. “My job is to help us win football games we have a tried-and-true method. We know how we win we know who we are. My job is to make sure we play to those strengths. "

All of this also comes after some former players made comments against the University of Iowa Hawkeye football program and Brian Ferentz.

In June 2020, some former student-athletes talked about racial concerns in the program. Allegations on social media said the former, long-time strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle used racially insensitive language towards players. Soon after that the University paid Doyle $1.1 million to leave the program.

At that time, some of the players also wrote about the behavior of Brian Ferentz. In October 2020, Brian Ferentz addressed the issue, saying he had no recollection of using racially insensitive language, and he had spoken to several former players about the situation.

“For any player who had a negative experience in our program, for any player that did not feel valued or respected on a human level, I am deeply sorry, and I offer a sincere apology,” said Brian Ferentz. “My personal goal as a coach is to have a positive impact on young people. And it’s painful to learn that I may have fallen short in that department. But I think it’s a tremendous opportunity to learn and grow. And to improve.”

The claims of racial disparities also led to a $4.2 million settlement with a group of former football players.

