Ridgewood cross country star Emily Downing wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

By Joey Donia
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After winning a Regional Title, Ridgewood cross country star Emily Downing was voted TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week.

“Last year as a freshman, she medaled down at Cross Country and then in that kind of got her fired up and she realized just how good she could be and she really attacked this spring and ended up with three medals down in Charleston in the Spring and she just kind of used that as a spring board and worked really hard got a ton of miles in over the summer has done everything we asked to in the fall and kept working hard and it’s paying off for her” said Ridgewood coach Alan Steider.

“It really means a lot to have everyone supporting me and yeah it makes it a lot easier to go out to practice everyday and work hard” said Downing who will compete at State next weekend after finishing 2nd at Sectionals.

