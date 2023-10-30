Rock Falls volleyball coach Sheila Pillars retiring after 26 seasons

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 26 seasons as the head coach for Rock Falls volleyball, Sheila Pillars is retiring at the end of this season. During her time as head coach, Pillars has 638 wins, 9 Regional Titles, and 3 Sectionals. Two years ago, she led the Rockets to a program record 37 wins. While her program is rolling, Pillars is ready to retire to spend more time with family.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet. I think when our season’s done, and it’s done I think then that’s when my emotions will hit, especially in the locker room for the last time you know and especially when we pack up in the spring then I might be like oh no what did I do but right now I’m just excited and I’m ready to get prepared for Monday and just keep working until I can enjoy all the memories that I’ve made” said Pillars.

“She has been with us since we were all freshman so it’s kind of bittersweet because we’re leaving, she’s leaving, I feel like we’re all just working together to make her proud and make ourselves proud and she’s helped us I mean when we were in 8th grade you would have never expected us to be playing on varsity for all four years, and here we are, going strong” said Rock Falls senior Taylor Rena.

“Shelia is such an amazing coach, she’s taught me so much, she’s been my coach since 7th grade, and we go out there and we honestly do it for her and our team but I think she’s just amazing, she pushes us to our hardest and I love playing for her” said Rock Falls senior Nicolette Udell.

Rock Falls will play Fieldcrest Monday night in the 2A Sectional Semifinals. Watch for highlights on TV6.

