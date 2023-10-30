Upcoming shows coming to the QC to round out 2023

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities has a lot to offer including several different music venues and theatres where top performers and well-known names are set to perform.

Here’s several upcoming events at local venues that you might want to consider checking out.

Capitol Theatre QC- Davenport, Iowa

Tuesday, Oct. 31

QC Music Mash

Wear your best costume for a chance to win a pair of tickets to an upcoming concert of your choice, event organizers said.

What? Halloween QC Music Mash event

Who? Avery Grouws Band, Running Man, Logan Springer & The Wonderfully Wild

When? Tuesday, Oct. 31 doors open at 7 p.m. music starts at 8 p.m.

Where? Capitol Theatre QC, 330 West 3rd Street, Davenport, Iowa

Wear your best costume for a chance to win a pair of tickets to an upcoming show of your choice. Tickets are $10. Purchase tickets here

Thursday, Nov. 2

Emo Orchestra

All your favorite emo hits, like you’ve never heard them before. Emo Orchestra featuring Hawthorne Heights is taking over the Capitol Theatre on Thursday, Nov, 2.

Friday, Nov. 3

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

“Experience Rocky Horror Picture Show like never before with the original ‘Brad majors’ - Barry Bostwick when it comes to the Capitol Theatre on Friday, Nov. 3.”

What? Rocky Horror Picture Show

When? Friday, Nov. 3. Doors open at 7 p.m. event starts at 8 p.m.

Where? Capitol Theatre QC, 330 West 3rd Street, Davenport, Iowa

Tickets are on sale, now. Tickets can be purchased, here

Sunday, Nov. 12

The Head and the Heart with Yoke Lore

The Head and the Heart with Yoke Lore are coming to the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 12

What? The Head and the Heart with Yoke Lore

When? Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. doors open at 6 p.m.

Where? Capitol Theatre QC, 330 West 3rd Street, Davenport, Iowa

Tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased, here

Capitol Theatre show announcement (First Fleet Concerts)

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Dark Star Orchestra

“Performing to critical acclaim celebrating over 20 years and over 2700 shows, Dark Star Orchestra continues the Grateful Dead concert experience,” stated First Fleet Concerts website. “Their shows are built off the Dead’s extensive catalog and the talent of these seven fine musicians. On any given night, the band will perform a show based on a set list from the Grateful Dead’s 30 years of extensive touring or use their catalog to program a unique set list for the show. This allows fans both young and old to share in the experience. By recreating set lists from the past, and by developing their own sets of Dead songs, Dark Star Orchestra offers a continually evolving artistic outlet within this musical canon. Honoring both the band and the fans, Dark Star Orchestra’s members seek out the unique style and sound of each era while simultaneously offering their own informed improvisations.”

What? Dark Star Orchestra

When? Tuesday, Nov. 14 doors open at 6:30 p.m. event starts at 7:30 p.m.

Where? Capitol Theatre QC, 330 West 3rd Street, Davenport, Iowa

Tickets are on sale now. All ages show. Tickets can be purchase, here

Capitol Theatre show announcement. (First Fleet Concerts)

Friday, Nov. 17

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

What? Giovannie and the Hired Guns

What? Black Stone Cherry Giovannie and the Hired Guns

When? Friday, Nov. 17 doors open at 6 p.m. event starts at 7 p.m.

Where? Capitol Theatre QC, 330 West 3rd Street, Davenport, Iowa

Tickets are on sale, now. Purchase tickets, here

The Rust Belt- East Moline, Ill.

Saturday, Nov. 4

The Four Horsemen Tribute to Metallica

One night. Two unique acts. “Dedication to excellence is what separates U.S. metal heroes The Hour Horsemen from the ocean of ‘tribute’ bands. The only album-quality Metallica tribute band on the planet, they deliver unforgettable, note-for-note perfect experience that is guaranteed to surpass even the wildest dreams of Metallica aficionados. The speed, the precision, the signature riffs, and the look- The Four Horsemen are the real deal!”

What? The Four Horsemen tribute to Metallica

When? Saturday, Nov. 4 doors open at 7 p.m. Show from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where? The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline, Ill.

How? Tickets are on sale now

Saturday, Nov. 18

That Arena Rock Show

“That Arena Rock Show is the ultimate high energy theatrical tribute to ‘classic Rock N’ Roll.’ Performing legendary rock anthems that ruled the airwaves in the 70s and 80s. Including artists like Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Guns N Roses, and more.”

What? That Arena Rock Show

When? Saturday, Nov. 18 doors open at 7 p.m. Show from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where? The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline, Ill.

How? Tickets are on sale now

That Arena Rock Show at The Rust Belt. (The Rust Belt)

Friday, Nov. 24

Tennessee Whiskey- A Tribute to Chris Stapleton and The Ultimate Eric Church Tribute Band

“One night. Two tributes to the biggest artists in county music. A renowned tribute to the music of Chris Stapleton is made up of a talented team of Chicago’s top musicians who have been performing together and spreading their love of Chris Stapleton music since 2022. They pride themselves on their technical abilities and precise detail to deliver the closest possible tribute to Chis Stapleton.

The Ultimate Eric Church Tribute band is a high-energy group that has taken the county music scene by storm With a frontman who looks and sounds like Eric Church himself, the band has become nationally recognized as the top act in the country paying tribute to The Chief. Based in Chicago, the group has toured extensively throughout the Midwest and around the nation playing shows from Las Vegas to New York.”

What? That Arena Rock Show Tennessee Whiskey- A Tribute to Chris Stapleton and The Ultimate Eric Church Tribute Band

When? Friday, Nov. 24 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where? The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline, Ill.

How? Tickets are on sale now

Tennessee Whiskey, A Tribute to Chris Stapleton at The Rust Belt. (The Rust Belt)

Sunday, Dec. 3

Steel Panther- On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour

“Bringin’ the heavy metal back this Holidaze season. Steel Panther has established themselves as the world’s premier party band.”

What? Steel Panther - On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour

When? Sunday, Dec. 3 doors open at 6 p.m. show starts at 7 p.m.

Where? The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline, Ill.

How? Tickets are on sale now

Steel Panther at The Rust Belt on Dec. 3. (The Rust Belt)

Saturday, Dec. 16

Jump- The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute

“Experience an embodiment of the David Lee Roth era of Van Halen.”

What? Jump- The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute and Big Hair Mafia

When? Saturday, Dec. 16 doors open at 7 p.m. Show from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where? The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline, Ill.

How? Tickets are on sale now

Van Halen Tribute at The Rust Belt. (The Rust Belt)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Sevendust , 10 Years, Burden of the Sky, and CORE

“Sevendust never follow a linear path. Instead, they continue to bulldoze a lane of their own with a proven one-two punch of rumbling grooves, unpredictable riffing, and stirringly soulful vocals unlike anything else in hard rock.”

What? Sevendust, 10 Years, Burden of the Sky, and CORE

When? Saturday, Dec. 30 doors open at 7 p.m. Show from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where? The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline, Ill.

How? Tickets are on sale now

Sevendust at The Rust Belt on Dec. 30. (The Rust Belt)

Rhythm City Casino Resort - Davenport, Iowa

Saturday, Nov. 4

Banda Limon

“Formed in 1965, La Original Banda El Limon de Salvador Lizarraga remains one of the most influential Mexican banda groups of all time. Although La Original Banda El Limon was originally led by other musicians, clarinetist Salvador Lizarraga took over as bandleader in 1976. Countless musicians have passed through the group over the decades, including such noted singers as Julio Preciado, Jorge Cordero, Nico Flores, and Chuy Lizarraga.”

What? Banda Limon

When? Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where? Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, Iowa in the Event Center

How? Tickets are on sale now

Banda Limon at Rhythm City Casino. (Rhythm City Casino)

Saturday, Nov. 18

Blue Oyster Cult

“For over five decades, Blue Oyster Cult has been thrilling fans of intelligent hard rock worldwide with powerful albums loaded with classic songs. Indeed, the Long Island, NY-based band is revered within the hard rock and heavy metal scene for its pioneering work. Blue Oyster Cult occupies a unique place in rock history because it’s one of very few hard rock/heavy metal bands to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim as well as commercial success.”

What? Blue Oyster Cult

When? Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where? Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, Iowa in the Event Center

How? Tickets are on sale now

Blue Oyster Cult coming to Rhythm City Casino. (Rhythm City Casino)

Sunday, Dec. 10

Luminare Christmas!

“Get ready for an unforgettable holiday experience, led by former Mannheim Steamroller keyboardist and long time musical director for Dennis DeYoung of Styx, John Blasucci. LUMINARE Christmas brings a fusion of reimagined holiday classics, high energy symphonic rock and cinematic magic. The show is an immersive experience that combines live music and special effects to create a magical holiday experience.”

What? Luminare Christmas!

When? Sunday, Dec. 10 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where? Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, Iowa in the Event Center

How? Tickets are on sale now

Luminare Christmas coming to Rhythm City Casino. (Rhythm City Casino)

Wild Rose Casino - Clinton, Iowa

Friday, Nov. 10

Not Quite Brothers Band

“Not Quite Brothers is Central Iowa’s fastest growing party band. Some of whose members hail from Iowa. The band was formed in 2018. Be ready to dance to hits from bands such as Aerosmith, AC/DC, Motley Crue, Billy Squier, Ozzy Osbourne, and Van Halen.”

What? Not Quite Brothers Band

When? Friday, Nov. 10 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Where? Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom

How? Free concert, but asking for a $10 donation at the door, according to Wild Rose Casino & Resort’s website

Not Quite Brothers Band coming to Wild Rose Casino & Resort. (Wild Rose Casino & Resort)

Sunday, Dec. 31

Revelation: A Tribute to Journey

“Revelation A Tribute to Journey” is a band with the ability to capture the sounds of “Journey”, and brings a new meaning and energy to the word “TRIBUTE”.

What? Revelation: A Tribute to Journey

When? Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where? Wild Rose Casino & Hotel in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom

How? Tickets are on sale now

Revelation a Tribute to Journey coming to Wild Rose Casino & Resort. (Wild Rose Casino & Resort)

Adler Theatre - Davenport, Iowa

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Johnny Cash- The Official Concert Experience

“Bringing songs and stories from the ‘Man in Black’ to the stage in a way that audiences haven’t seen or heard before. With video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync. This concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the TV show and highlight the spirit of the legend by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes.”

What? Johnny Cash- The Official Concert Experience

When? Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Where? Adler Theatre, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport, Iowa

How? Tickets are on sale now

Johnny Cash The Official Concert Experience coming to the Adler Theatre. (Adler Theatre)

Saturday, Nov. 11

Gary Allan at the Adler Theatre

“Gary Allan is an American country music singer. Allan is known for hits like ‘Every Storm Runs Out of Rain’, ‘Watching Airplanes’, ‘Nothing On But The Radio’, ‘Right Where I Need To Be’, and ‘Her Man’, among others.”

What? Country Superstar Gary Allan comes to the Adler Theatre

When? Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m.

Where? Adler Theatre, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport, Iowa

How? Tickets are on sale now

Gary Allan comes to Adler Theatre. (Adler Theatre)

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Brit Floyd- Celebrating 50 Years of The Dark Side of the Moon

“Brit Floyd returns to the stage in 2023 to perform a brand-new production celebrating 50 years of the ground-breaking and iconic musical masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon. The show will feature classics tracks from the album such as Time, Money, Us and Them and The Great Gig in the Sky. The two and a half hours plus set list will also include other highlights from Pink Floyd’s magnificent catalogue of albums, including tracks from The Wall, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell, Medal and much more.”

What? Brit Floyd- Celebrating 50 Years of The Dark Side of the Moon

When? Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m.

Where? Adler Theatre, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport, Iowa

How? Tickets are on sale now

Brit Floyd 50 Years of Dark Side at the Adler Theatre. (Adler Theatre)

Saturday, Nov. 25

Liverpool Legends- ‘The Complete Beatles Experience”

“Liverpool Legends are four incredibly talented musicians and actors hand-picked by Louise Harrison – sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles.

Louise’s involvement in Liverpool Legends makes them he ONLY Beatles Tribute Band with a direct family link to the original Fab Four. ‘Each member of the group is so close to the originals that I often feel like I’m transported back in time with the lads. These are exactly the kin of fun loving quality musicians that my brother George would have loved to hang out with,’ says Harrison.

Liverpool Legends along with Louise Harrison were nominated for a Grammy Award for their work on ‘Fab Fan Memories’ – a Beatles Bond.”

What? Liverpool Legends- ‘The Complete Beatles Experience’

When? Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Where? Adler Theatre, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport, Iowa

How? Tickets are on sale now

Liverpool Legends coming to Adler Theatre. (Adler Theatre)

Sunday, Dec. 3

Rocky Mountain High Experience, A John Denver Christmas

“Rocky Mountain High Experience, A John Denver Christmas starring Rick Schuler, America’s Top John Denver Tribute, is an intimate experience that will take you back to the 70s when John Denver’s music permeated the radio airways. Rick’s enchanting holiday show features all your favorite Denver hits including ‘Rocky Mountain High,’ ‘Sunshine On My Shoulders,’ ‘Take Me Home Country Roads,’ ‘Leaving On A Jet Plane,’ ‘Annie’s Song,’ and ‘Thank God I’m A Country Boy’, just to name a few.”

What? Rocky Mountain High Experience, A John Denver Christmas

When? Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Where? Adler Theatre, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport, Iowa

How? Tickets are on sale now

John Denver Christmas coming to the Adler Theatre. (Adler Theatre)

Saturday, Dec. 9

The Nutcracker

“Ballet Quad Cities ‘The Nutcracker’ has been a hallmark of the holiday season in the Quad Cities for generations. The magic never ends! We pull out all the stops for this dazzling full-stage production.”

What? Ballet Quad Cities ‘The Nutcracker’

When? Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

Where? Adler Theatre, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport, Iowa

How? Tickets are on sale now

The Nutcracker by Ballet Quad Cities at the Adler Theatre. (Adler Theatre)

Sunday, Dec. 10

The Nutcracker

“Ballet Quad Cities ‘The Nutcracker’ has been a hallmark of the holiday season in the Quad Cities for generations. The magic never ends! We pull out all the stops for this dazzling full-stage production.”

What? Ballet Quad Cities ‘The Nutcracker’

When? Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

Where? Adler Theatre, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport, Iowa

How? Tickets are on sale now

Friday, Dec. 15

Wayne Newton- Up Close & Personal

“Recognized and revered around the world, entertainment superstar Wayne Newton is known for his iconic signature song, ‘Danke Schoen’ in addition to countless other top hits including ‘Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast,’ ‘Red Roses for a Blue Lady,’ ‘At This Moment,’ ‘The Letter,’ ‘Summer Wind,’ and ‘Years’.”

What? Wayne Newton at the Adler Theatre

When? Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Where? Adler Theatre, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport, Iowa

How? Tickets are on sale now

Wayne Newton at the Adler Theatre. (Adler Theatre)

Monday, Dec. 18

Michael W. Smith: CHRISTMAS

“Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35-plus years. During his storied career, he has written and recorded over 36. No. 1 songs, been honored with three GRAMMY Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, and was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums.”

What? Michael W. Smith: CHRISTMAS at the Adler Theatre

When? Monday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

Where? Adler Theatre, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport, Iowa

How? Tickets are on sale now

Michael W. Smith Christmas at the Adler Theatre. (Adler Theatre)

Friday, Dec. 22

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

“Your favorite holiday special comes to your live on stage!”

What? Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

When? Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

Where? Adler Theatre, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport, Iowa

How? Tickets are on sale now

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer comes to the Adler Theatre. (Adler Theatre)

Vibrant Arena at The Mark - Moline, Ill.

Monday, Nov. 27

Pentatonix at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark

“Pentatonix are known for hits like ‘Can’t Sleep Love’, as well as Christmas hit albums like ' A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe’ and ‘The Greatest Christmas Hits’ among others.”

What? Pentatonix - The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark

When? Monday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

Where? Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.

How? Tickets are on sale now

Pentatonix at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark. (Vibrant Arena at The Mark)

Thursday, Nov. 30

Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero

“Don’t miss Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline, Ill. Step inside the story of Encanto with Mirabel and her family and learn that everyone has a special gift. Sail away with Moana and Maui on their journey across the ocean. Join Elsa on her quest to protect Arendelle. Be inspired as you swim under the sea with Ariel, explore with Belle, and sing-along with Rapunzel. Experience world-class ice skating, iconic music, and stunning costumes that will make Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero an experience the whole family will treasure forever.”

What? Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline, Ill.

When? Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.

Where? Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.

How? Tickets are on sale now

Disney On Ice coming to the Vibrant Arena (Vibrant Arena at The Mark)

Friday, Dec. 1

Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero

What? Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline, Ill.

When? Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Where? Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.

How? Tickets are on sale now

What? Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline, Ill.

When? Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Where? Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.

How? Tickets are on sale now

Disney On Ice coming to the Vibrant Arena (Vibrant Arena at The Mark)

Saturday, Dec. 2

Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero

What? Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline, Ill.

When? Saturday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.

Where? Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.

How? Tickets are on sale now

What? Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline, Ill.

When? Saturday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.

Where? Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.

How? Tickets are on sale now

Disney On Ice coming to the Vibrant Arena (Vibrant Arena at The Mark)

Sunday Dec. 3

Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero

What? Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline, Ill.

When? Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

Where? Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.

How? Tickets are on sale now

What? Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline, Ill.

When? Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

Where? Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline, Ill.

How? Tickets are on sale now

Disney On Ice coming to the Vibrant Arena (Vibrant Arena at The Mark)

