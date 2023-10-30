VIDEO: Father, son shocked as tornado whips across busy highway

Luckily, the tornado fizzled quickly, and no injuries were reported. (PEDRO DIMAS, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO (CNN) - A father and son captured wild video of a pop-up tornado sweeping across a stretch of highway in San Antonio.

Pedro Dimas was stopped at a red light Thursday morning while taking his son to school when the pair noticed debris flying through the air.

Seconds later, a small tornado whipped across the interstate, as seen in video captured by Dimas and his son.

A Texas father and son captured video of a tornado sweeping across a stretch of highway. (CNN, KWTX, KETV, KENS, SPECTRUM NEWS AUSTIN, PEDRO DIMAS, KATIE GOMEZ)

At one point, they realize “it’s coming right at us” and begin driving away.

Luckily, the tornado fizzled quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Joint Base San Antonio said in a social media post that a brief, very weak tornado touched down nearby. There were reports in the area of damage to vehicles, ripped roofs and downed trees.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

