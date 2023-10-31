Celebrating 75 Years of KWQC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At KWQC we are celebrating the start of our 75th year of broadcasting, with that comes some changes and extra content for our viewers.

Starting Tuesday, you will hear new news music in our shows, though it might sound familiar as we say ‘Hello’ again to a past music package.

An addition to the logo will also be seen with the 75-year added to the KWQC logo and will be seen throughout our content. But you will also see a new logo to go along with Hello Quad Cities.

An addition to the logo will also be seen with the 75-year added to the KWQC logo and will be seen throughout our content. But you will also see a new logo to go along with Hello Quad Cities. (KWQC)

Online you will be able to watch some extra content as we go into our video vault and pull out some throwback content for viewers to watch. Also on the KWQC Roku, FireTV and Apple TV app, you can find some exclusive content.

Throughout the year we will have a list of special programs on the history and personalities of KWQC through the years.

Last look for some gear for KWQC at an Iowa shirt company.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.