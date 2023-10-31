City of Bettendorf announces Hopewell Avenue construction project

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Beginning Monday the City of Bettendorf announced there will be a traffic change to Hopewell Avenue, west of Middle Road, for sanitary sewer construction.

Hopewell Avenue will be reduced to one lane as crews work, city officials said. Please stop and alternate with other drivers and pass slowly through the construction zone.

Then, beginning Monday, Nov. 6, the construction project will cross Hopewell Avenue, requiring a full closure for one week, city officials added. During this time, through traffic on Hopewell Avenue will be detoured on Middle Road to either 53rd Avenue or Forest Grove Drive.

City of Bettendorf Hopewell Avenue construction. (City of Bettendorf)

