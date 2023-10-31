Conservative and liberal organizations endorsing Iowa school board candidates

DES MOINES, Iowa - School board elections are set to be held on November 7th, 2023 across Iowa. Usually, they’re held without much fanfare, but that’s not the case this year. Some major advocacy groups are endorsing school board candidates and even spending thousands of dollars to back them.

“One thing that I used to tell people when they were looking to run for office and they didn’t want a race that was gonna have a lot of money or vitriol in it was go run for school board, right, and I would not - would not tell anybody that anymore,” says Keenan Crow.

Crow is with One Iowa Action, an LGBTQ advocacy organization. Crow says they’ve never endorsed or spent money in support of school board candidates before, but felt they didn’t have a choice due to recent changes in state law.

“This is a totally reactive position on our end. This is not something we wanted to do. We were forced into it by the legislature, by Moms for Liberty, by a number of these other national actors that are trying to involve themselves in these hyper-local elections,” Crow said.

State records show One Iowa Action spent about $10,000 in October to phone bank and send texts in support of candidates it’s endorsing. Crow says it’s supporting candidates on where they stand on how to interpret the new education laws passed in the last session. For example, lawmakers removed the requirement that schools teach about HPV and its vaccine.”

“School boards now have the ability to keep that in their curricula if they want, but if they choose not to, you know, it’s no longer required,” Crow said.

Geralyn Jones is the Linn County Chair of Moms for Liberty - the group that successfully pushed for school vouchers, banning books with sex scenes, and barring LGBTQ topics in curriculum in Iowa this year. The group started in Florida and has chapters across the country, billing themselves as ‘parental rights advocates.’

“I think if we have community members that stand behind an organization and want to come together and support whatever candidate, I don’t see the harm in that as long as it comes back to the responsibility of a school board member,” Jones said.

The success Moms for Liberty saw with changing state law regarding education was only the start. Now, they want a seat at the table as the law comes into effect.

“If we have good solid school board members that are willing to have that conversation and hear both sides of the district, I truthfully feel that is a way to mend our schools,” Jones said.

Much of Moms for Liberty’s endorsements in Iowa center around the Des Moines and Cedar Rapids metros. The candidates they’re supporting can be found here.

Jones says they don’t give any money to candidates. Instead, they work to volunteer for the candidates.

The FAMiLY Leader, a conservative evangelical group endorsed and spent money in support of four candidates in the Johnston School District, a suburb of Des Moines.

Drew Zahn, a spokesman for the organization says the endorsements represent a growth in their ministry.

“School board elections have always been vitally important. Policies set by school boards have a huge, tangible impact on students and families. TFL’s decision to endorse in a school board election for the first time reflects the growth of our ministry. We are confident that the candidates we have endorsed in Johnston have strong family values, are supporters of parental involvement, and will focus on academic excellence. We encourage Christians to choose well in local elections across the state,” Zahn said.

