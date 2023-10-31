Family demands justice after no charges filed in crash that killed 17-year-old

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Victoria Dickey needed to get home.

The senior at Moline was working at Jersey Mike’s to make spending money. And after an extra long shift, she was looking for a ride.

But the coworker who offered should not have been driving, her family says. They say he was impaired when he crashed his Acura into a tree near 35th Avenue and 14th Street in Moline – killing 17-year-old Victoria.

The driver, who survived, was never charged.

Now 618 days later, Victoria’s family is grasping for answers.

“Because I don’t have any peace, no justice, no answers, no nothing, and I want justice and I want answers why,” said Carol Brown, her mother. “And I really deserve that.”

The family filed a wrongful death suit against the driver and the sandwich shop earlier this year. It says Jersey Mike’s had reason to believe the driver was impaired and should have intervened.

According to the family attorney, the driver was on a combination of sedatives, alcohol and cannabis that appeared in a blood test.

The driver was issued a speeding ticket, but the family said there’s enough evidence to support more serious charges.

“To add insult to injury, the state’s attorney decided there wasn’t enough evidence to move forward with the case,” said Cierra Norris, the family attorney. “Honestly, we’ve seen the case, and the officers gathered the information.”

TV6 Investigates reached out to Jersey Mike’s and didn’t get a response.

I traded messages today with State’s Attorney Dora Villereall. She said the evidence doesn’t support more serious charges because the driver was tested below the legal alcohol limit, and the drugs were prescribed. An accident report said he swerved over ice to avoid a deer.

The prosecutor issued a statement that said, in part:

“We stated that our office would always be willing to review any additional evidence in the case. It appears to be a very tragic accident and we are truly sorry for the family’s loss.”

Meanwhile, Victoria’s family is trying to keep her name in the public consciousness – and find justice, whether that’s in damages from Jersey Mike’s or charges against the driver.

“He’s at home, resting,” said Shanique Ellis, her sister. “They have him. We don’t have her.”

TV6 is not naming the driver because he hasn’t been charged with a crime.

