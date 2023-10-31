Family Resources announces move from Annie Wittenmyer Campus to New Lombard Street location

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family Resources has announced they’ll be moving locations in early November.

Family Resources made the announcement that they’ll be moving to a new location, 1414 West Lombard Street, on Nov. 12, according to a media release. They were originally located at the Annie Wittenmyer Campus.

Officials say the decision is a response to the evolving needs of the people served by the organization, and the new location will offer increased parking, general accessibility, and opportunities for internal collaboration to improve service delivery.

The donation center and the crisis stabilization residential services will remain on the Annie Wittenmyer Campus, while all other programming and administrative services will move to the new location, officials clarified.

“The Annie Wittenmyer campus has served as our home for 49 years, and we are so grateful to the City of Davenport for this long-standing partnership that allowed us to serve children and families in our community,” said Nicole Cisne Durbin, Family Resources’ CEO. “But sometimes change is inevitable, and in this case, change was necessary. This move will allow us to be agile and evolve alongside the people we serve.”

The new location will be open for operation beginning on Nov. 20 and there will be an open house for the public in January, officials said. Details regarding the open house will be shared at a later date.

