Figge soon to be free on second Saturdays

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thanks to a $400,000 grant, the Figge will be free one day each month.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 9, the Figge Art Museum will not charge admission on the second Saturday every month.

The costs are being covered by Art Bridges Foundation. The nonprofit says its Access for All initiative aims to get more people into museums across the country and return admission numbers to pre-pandemic levels.

The Figge said the funds will allow more people to enjoy the museum’s exhibition tours, make-and-take art activities, performances, wellness activities, and more.

Each second Saturday will have a theme, beginning with “Celebrating the Season of Giving,” on Dec. 9.

