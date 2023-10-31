Galesburg overnight winter shelter opening in November

GALESBUG, Ill. (KWQC) - Beginning in November, the Knox County Housing Authority in partnership with the Salvation Army will operate an overnight winter shelter in Galesburg.

Officials say the overnight shelter is scheduled to open on Nov. 1 and will be located at 525/527 Iowa Court in Galesburg, Ill to provide refuge from the cold and a safe place to sleep for homeless individuals. It will operate daily, including weekends and holidays from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Nov. 1 to April 30.

Staff say in addition to a low-barrier overnight shelter, staff will also connect patrons with referrals for services that support housing security, food and nutritional stability, drug and alcohol addiction recovery, and mental health services. During daytime hours when staff are present, Knox County Housing Authority will also offer the use of community spaces within their facilities as warming centers.

The shelter is funded by grants from the City of Galesburg and the Knox County 708 Mental Health Board, according to a media release from the City of Galesburg. This is the third year the City of Galesburg has partnered with local institutions to provide overnight winter shelter for homeless individuals.

“The overnight winter shelter fills an immediate emergency necessary for homeless individuals to have a safe place to sleep overnight,” said Derek Antoine, Executive Director of the Knox County Housing Authority. “While that lifesaving need cannot be overstated, shelter staff also strive to navigate individuals to sustainable solutions by addressing the casual issues, and providing the tools they need to move forward.”

For more information, individuals can visit the warming shelter at 525/527 Iowa Court, the Salvation Army at 510 North Kellog Street, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call the Salvation Army at 309-342-9168.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.