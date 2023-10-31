Geneseo officially designated as dementia-friendly community

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Geneseo has officially been designated as a dementia-friendly community, becoming one of just 31 certified dementia-friendly communities in Illinois.

The Geneseo Police Department has collaborated with community members, hospitals, and businesses to develop the Geneseo Dementia Friendly Task Force. Four police officers are part of the task force, and will meet quarterly to discuss how to spread awareness and offer support to individuals who suffer from dementia and their caregivers.

“It’s really big for us. The process to become a dementia-friendly community was drown out process about four to five months to get the certification. Now that we have it, we are able to educate those in the community and help those dealing with dementia and their families,” said Officer Amber Berthoud with the Geneseo Police Department.

Furthermore, the Geneseo Dementia Friendly Task Force is actively working on a project to provide care bracelets for those with dementia. These bracelets will offer reassurance to caregivers and help ensure the safety and well-being of individuals with dementia, especially if they happen to wander off.

“I don’t think individual communities realize how important it is, and that’s a small group of the community that needs help. We’re trying to do whatever we can to get that, get that word out there so that we can all collaborate together and make things happen,” said Officer Berthoud.

They also encourage community members to become Dementia Friends, which will help individuals recognize signs that someone may need assistance and how to provide support when necessary. To become a Dementia Friend, you can take a simple 5-minute training at www.dementiafriendsusa.org.

