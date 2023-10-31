Halloween weather extremes in the QCA: A look back at the snowiest Oct. 31 on record

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day is in effect this Halloween for gusty winds and cold temperatures, enough to disrupt your time outside. While there could be a few scattered snow showers, there certainly won’t be as much snow as there was on Halloween 2019; the snowiest Halloween on record in the Quad Cities.

While 3.1″ of snow fell on Oct. 31 at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, the storm system brought accumulating snow on Oct. 30 as well.

Below is a look at the two-day snowfall totals in locations across the TV6 viewing area.

CITY SNOWFALL AMOUNT Dubuque, Iowa 6.0″ Lowden, Iowa 5.8″ Muscatine, Iowa 4.9″ Atalissa, Iowa 4.9″ Moline, Ill. 4.7″ Davenport, Iowa 4.5″ Coyne Center, Ill. 4.5″ Park View, Iowa 4.5″ Burlington, Iowa 4.1″ Aledo, Ill. 4.0″ Maquoketa, Iowa 4.0″ Stockton, Iowa 4.0″ Mount Carroll, Ill. 3.8″ Geneseo, Ill. 3.6″ New Boston, Ill. 3.5″ Oquawka, Ill. 3.3″ Cambridge, Ill. 3.0″ Galva, Ill. 2.9″

There were also two more days with accumulating snow (less than 1″) on Oct. 28-29. Only seven Halloweens since 1884 have featured snow; six days with a Trace (essentially flurries) and one day with more than an inch, which we already know was four years ago.

Not only was 2019 the snowiest on record, but it was also the coldest on record.

The low that morning was a spine-tingling 21° and the high temperature in the afternoon was only 34°.

The warmest highs and lows on record came in 1950; 85° and 64°.

This year could end up as the fifth or sixth warmest on record.

