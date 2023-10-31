Halloween weather extremes in the QCA: A look back at the snowiest Oct. 31 on record

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day is in effect this Halloween for gusty winds and cold temperatures, enough to disrupt your time outside. While there could be a few scattered snow showers, there certainly won’t be as much snow as there was on Halloween 2019; the snowiest Halloween on record in the Quad Cities.

While 3.1″ of snow fell on Oct. 31 at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, the storm system brought accumulating snow on Oct. 30 as well.

Below is a look at the two-day snowfall totals in locations across the TV6 viewing area.

CITYSNOWFALL AMOUNT
Dubuque, Iowa6.0″
Lowden, Iowa5.8″
Muscatine, Iowa4.9″
Atalissa, Iowa4.9″
Moline, Ill.4.7″
Davenport, Iowa4.5″
Coyne Center, Ill.4.5″
Park View, Iowa4.5″
Burlington, Iowa4.1″
Aledo, Ill.4.0″
Maquoketa, Iowa4.0″
Stockton, Iowa4.0″
Mount Carroll, Ill.3.8″
Geneseo, Ill.3.6″
New Boston, Ill.3.5″
Oquawka, Ill.3.3″
Cambridge, Ill.3.0″
Galva, Ill.2.9″

There were also two more days with accumulating snow (less than 1″) on Oct. 28-29. Only seven Halloweens since 1884 have featured snow; six days with a Trace (essentially flurries) and one day with more than an inch, which we already know was four years ago.

Not only was 2019 the snowiest on record, but it was also the coldest on record.

The low that morning was a spine-tingling 21° and the high temperature in the afternoon was only 34°.

The warmest highs and lows on record came in 1950; 85° and 64°.

This year could end up as the fifth or sixth warmest on record.

Click here to see warmer temperatures in the extended First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation

Latest News

How to keep little goblins safe on streets this Halloween 6am hour
How to keep little goblins safe on streets this Halloween 6am hour
FIRST ALERT DAY for Disruptive Winter Weather on Tuesday 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.
A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect for Tuesday 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.
Windy and cold today
College students help revitalize important piece of Galesburg history
College students help revitalize important piece of Galesburg history