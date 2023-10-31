‘Hello’ again: KWQC brings back ‘Hello’ campaign

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC says ‘Hello’ again with the launch of a new music package to start celebrating the 75th Year.

If you watch television for more than five minutes, chances are you’ve heard theme music, commercial jingles or in the case of the KWQC, news music.

Jingles, or short catchy musical numbers that are used to sell a product, or in many cases get stuck in your head and can be at times annoying.

Over the years, TV6 has had its fair share of jingles. Like Take 6, Take a Look and Making a Difference.

One campaign became legendary in the Quad Cities, it had an impact on many in the newsroom growing up watching TV6.

“So I took to basement archives and met a friend or two,” Cyle Dickens said. “To find the campaign that cemented TV6 into the culture of the community.”

In 1991, “Hello” made it to the QC airwaves. The catchy news music and image campaign was developed originally for WISN in Milwaukee. It is no secret this song is not just a Quad Cities exclusive.

Former promotions director Duane Mathias discusses why they chose ‘Hello,’ “QUOTE”

For over two decades Hello Quad Cities, and of course, the ‘Hello’ news music graced TV6. Then in 2012 with station management and industry changes, TV6 said goodbye to ‘Hello, but the hello legacy lived on in part, with our daily hello greetings we close out our newscast at 6 p.m. every night.

So, on KWQC’s 74th anniversary, as we begin celebrating the year leading up to our 75th, KWQC is saying ‘Hello’ again, bringing back the song that connected TV6 to the communities we serve, and not just for our anniversary, but for good.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.