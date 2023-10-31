Iowa Mobile ID now available and accepted at participating businesses statewide

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Oct. 31 includes the top stories of the day.
By Heidi Knecht
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowans can download and use an app to keep a copy of their Iowa-issued driver’s license or ID on their smartphone.

The Iowa Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that Iowa Mobile ID will be accepted statewide at participating businesses to verify an identity or age.

The free app is available for download at Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

Although the list of businesses that accept the digital is short, IDOT expects it to grow as more people become aware of the technology.

So far, TSA prechecks at Des Moines and Cedar Rapids airports accept Iowa Mobile ID. TSA’s website lists airlines and airports across the country that accept digital IDs but say people must still carry their physical card. IDOT emphasizes that the app is meant as a “companion” ID not a replacement.

No businesses in the KWQC viewing area are listed on the IDOT’s website.

Businesses that are interested in joining can visit iowadot.gov to request access.

IDOT announced in 2021 it was working on the program.

The Iowa Department of Transportation announced Iowa Mobile ID is available for download at the...
The Iowa Department of Transportation announced Iowa Mobile ID is available for download at the Apple App Store and Google Play.(Iowa Department of Transportation)
Iowa Mobile ID is available for download at Apple's App Store and Google Play.
Iowa Mobile ID is available for download at Apple's App Store and Google Play.(Apple App Store)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation

Latest News

Snowiest Halloween on record, October 32, 2019.
Halloween weather extremes in the QCA: A look back at the snowiest Oct. 31 on record
Part of Duck Creek Recreational Trail in Davenport is closed until Nov. 10 for resurfacing and...
Trail detour: Resurfacing closes part of Duck Creek trail
Halloween is just days away. One of the most popular holidays in this country, masses of little...
How to keep little goblins safe on streets this Halloween
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Oct. 31 includes the top stories of the day.
Fastcast: Tuesday, Oct. 31 (a.m.)