Kewanee School Board proposes ‘Last, Best and Final’ offer to Kewanee Education Association

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Monday. following a months-long contract dispute between the Kewanee School Board and the teacher’s union, Kewanee Education Association (KEA), the Kewanee CUSD 229′s Board of Education’s negotiation team met with the Federal Mediator and the KEA negation team to submit their “Last, Best and Final” offer to KEA.

In a media release from the Kewanee School Board, officials stated the main issue remaining between both parties was salary increases over the life of the three-year contract, and on Thursday, Oct. 26, the board submitted an offer to the KEA.

The media release stated that after not receiving a counter offer from the KEA during Monday’s mediation session, the board’s negotiating team submitted their “Last, Best and Final” offer.

TV6 has reached out to a member of the KEA for comment and are waiting to hear back.

According to the media release, the following is a summary of the board’s three-year financial package for certified staff members:

Certified Staff Members’ increases:

A. Beginning Teacher

1. 2023-24: $42,541 (5%)

2. 2024-25: $44,668 (5%)

3. 2025-26: $46,454 (4%)

4. Increase over three years: 14.7%

B. Teachers with two to eight years of experience

1. 2023-24: 7.03% - 10.28% (8.65% average)

2. 2024-25: 7.03%

3. 2025-26: 5.27%

4. Increase over three years: 20.6% to 24.27%

C. Teachers with nine, 10 and 11 years of experience

1. 2023-24: 6.9%-8.89% (7.93% average)

2. 2024-25: 6.5%

3. 2025-26: 5.5%

4. Increase over three years: 20.2% to 22.3%

D. Teachers with 12 or more years of experience

1. 2023-24: 6%

2. 2024-25: 6%

3. 2025-26: 5.5%

4. Increase over three years: 18.5%

Lastly the media release stated the following:

“The Board of KEA have scheduled another mediation session that will take place in two weeks. The purpose of this meeting is to continue discussions concerning placement of certified staff members into the four groupings.”

