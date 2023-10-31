Long Grove postpones trick-or-treating

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Oct. 31 includes the top stories of the day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) - Long Grove announced it is postponing trick-or-treating until 5:30 p.m. Friday because of freezing temperatures.

The city posted on its website that “the health of the children is first and foremost in our minds, and the weather for Friday is better suited for an enjoyable Trick-Or-Treat experience for all.”

It said kids will be able to show off their costumes — with fewer runny noses.

The high for Friday is expected to be 57 degrees with a low of only 45. Tuesday’s high was 38 degrees with a low of 22.

The city said “brave and adventurous” trick-or-treaters can visit neighboring communities, and people unable to hand out candy Friday evening are encouraged to leave a bowl of goodies outside.

