Muscatine parks prepare for winter

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for winter with the closure of several amenities in the City of Muscatine park system.

The parks and recreation department has closed the Splash Pad at Taylor Park and the Mississippi Mist in Riverside Park, according to a media release from city officials. Additionally, restroom facilities and drinking fountains have been closed throughout the City of Muscatine park system, as of Monday.

The Muscatine park system will remain open, as weather permits, for public use throughout the winter season with the exception of certain amenities, city officials stated.

For more information, city officials say to contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department office at 563-263-0241 or email parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.

