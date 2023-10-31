Pleasant Valley and North Scott advance to State Volleyball Semifinals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley beat Johnston 3-1 to advance to the State Volleyball semifinals for the 5th year in a row. North Scott beat ADM 3-1 to advance as well. Watch highlights in the video player. Pleasant Valley will play top-seeded Dowling Catholic Wednesday and North Scott will play top-seeded Clear Creek Amana.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.