Pleasant Valley and North Scott advance to State Volleyball Semifinals

By Joey Donia
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley beat Johnston 3-1 to advance to the State Volleyball semifinals for the 5th year in a row. North Scott beat ADM 3-1 to advance as well. Watch highlights in the video player. Pleasant Valley will play top-seeded Dowling Catholic Wednesday and North Scott will play top-seeded Clear Creek Amana.

