Sherrard Fire and Rescue announces Trunk-or-Treat to move indoors

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Oct. 31 includes the top stories of the day.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERRARD, Ill. (KWQC) - Sherrard Fire and Rescue announced Tuesday that due to cold temperatures their Trunk-or-Treat event will now be moved indoors.

According to a Facebook post from Sherrard Fire and Rescue the event will now “be more like a Table-or-Treat” event, taking place indoors at the Sherrard Fire Station, 101 East 1st Street in Sherrard from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation

Latest News

Family Resources has announced they’ll be moving locations in early November.
Family Resources announces move from Annie Wittenmyer Campus to New Lombard Street location
City of Bettendorf Hopewell Avenue construction.
City of Bettendorf announces Hopewell Avenue construction project
Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for winter with the closure of several...
Muscatine parks prepare for winter
It’s Halloween and that means it’s time for kids to go out and get some candy while roaming the...
Long Grove postpones trick-or-treating