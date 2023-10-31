Sherrard Fire and Rescue announces Trunk-or-Treat to move indoors

SHERRARD, Ill. (KWQC) - Sherrard Fire and Rescue announced Tuesday that due to cold temperatures their Trunk-or-Treat event will now be moved indoors.

According to a Facebook post from Sherrard Fire and Rescue the event will now “be more like a Table-or-Treat” event, taking place indoors at the Sherrard Fire Station, 101 East 1st Street in Sherrard from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

