Top-notch hosting hacks for Halloween and other holiday gatherings

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s not too late to consider some easy Halloween ideas for decorating or party spreads or to get more inspiration for upcoming fall entertaining opportunities.

Megan Ruffles, The Chic(ish) Chick, is all about the DIY and has some quick, clever and inexpensive tips and tricks you many want to incorporate in your spooky (but mostly fun) decor and celebrations.

In the Halloween-themed segment, Ruffles highlights Smoothie glasses, “Witch” guacamole, and a festive cheese plate. I-n the Fall/Holiday segment, the guest elaborates on how to create a stand-out centerpiece, simple ways to make holiday tables “pop”, and clever napkin folding methods.

“The Chic(ish) Chic” is Megan’s lifestyle brand site that helps people find and create their own idea of being chic while keeping it casual and inexpensive. Viewers can follow her by clicking on the linked list below of her social media accounts.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.