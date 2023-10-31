Trail detour: Resurfacing closes part of Duck Creek trail

Fastcast TV6 News, Oct. 30, p.m.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Repair work is closing a portion of Duck Creek Recreational Trail temporarily.

Patching and resurfacing has closed the trail at Marquette through the pedestrian bridge in Junge Park. Work began Monday and is expected to finished by Nov. 10.

Pedestrians and cyclists need to use Marquette or the pedestrian bridge on Duck Creek to 35th Street.

Part of Duck Creek Recreational Trail in Davenport is closed until Nov. 10 for resurfacing and patch work.(City of Davenport)

