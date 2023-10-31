Windy with snow showers today

A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for Tuesday for a combination of cold temps, wind and snow
10/30/23- PM First Alert Forecast
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Happy Halloween! A first alert day is in effect for very windy conditions that will develop as a quick moving system arrives around sunrise. This will lead to wind chills in the teens for most of Halloween. It will also kick up a few snow showers with some areas seeing the measurable snow of the season. A few bridges may briefly be slick north of the QC. Winds will gust close to 40mph into the afternoon leading to highs only in the 30s and wind chill in the teens. Winds will relax by trick or treating, but it won’t feel much warmer than 20º so bundle up! Temps will moderate through the week with 60s on tap by the weekend.

TODAY: Windy with snow showers. High: 38º. Winds: NW 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 22º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds. High: 40º.

