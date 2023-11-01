1 dead after Tuesday morning Grandview house fire

The top stories for Nov. 1 in the Quad Cities.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISA CO. Iowa (KWQC) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning that left one person dead along with two dogs.

Deputies said at 6:17 a.m. on Tuesday, Louisa County Emergency Personnel responded to a reported house fire in the 200 block of North Madison Street in Grandview, Iowa. A Louisa County deputy said they arrived on scene at 6:23 a.m. and was unable to make entry due to the excessive heat and extensive smoke coming from the home.

Shortly after, at 6:29 a.m., Grandview firefighters said they arrived on scene to witness heavy smoke and fire coming from the front part of the home.

After further investigation, deputies said it was discovered that a deceased resident along with the family’s two dogs were inside of the home at the time of the fire.

The fire scene was handed over to the State of Iowa Fire Marshall’s office to complete the investigation, according to a media release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of the fire and the cause of death are both pending results from the state evidence lab and state medical examiner’s office. No foul play is suspected.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office along with the following agencies assisted: Grandview Fire Department, Letts Fire Department, Wapello Fire Department, Wapello Ambulance Service, Columbus Junction Fire Department, Louisa County Ambulance, Fruitland Fire Department, Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Communications Department, State of Iowa Fire Marshall Office, Iowa Division of Criminalistics Lab, and the State of Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the media release.

