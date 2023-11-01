80-foot Norway spruce gets the nod as Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, will be cut down next week

FILE: People photograph the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New...
FILE: People photograph the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New York.(Julia Nikhinson | AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An 80-foot-tall (24-meter) Norway spruce from the Binghamton area has been selected as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and will be cut down and trucked to New York City next week, Rockefeller Center officials announced Wednesday.

The tree will be cut on Nov. 9 in Vestal, New York, and will arrive at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan on Nov. 11, the officials said.

After it’s wrapped in more than 50,000 lights and crowned with a star, the tree will be lighted during a live television broadcast on Nov. 29. It will be on display until Jan. 13, 2024.

The Rockefeller Center tree is one of New York City’s most popular holiday attractions, drawing throngs of admirers every year.

Vestal is about 190 miles (306 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins

Latest News

It's a way this cat mom can create a lasting tribute.
Woman creates jewelry from cat fur and whiskers
Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday night in Davenport.
Crews responded to Davenport house fire Tuesday
Holiday cups, drinks and treats are back at Starbucks on Thursday.
Starbucks kicks off the holidays with new drinks and new cups
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023,...
Prosecutor cites ‘pyramid of deceit’ in urging jury to convict FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried