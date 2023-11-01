Assumption advances to 3A semifinals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Assumption volleyball’s quest to defend its title is still alive. The Knights defeated Des Moines Christian in the State tournament quarterfinals, 3-0.

In the 2023 postseason, Assumption has not lost a set.

“I would say it is definitely more pressure having that target on our back, but I think our team did a really good job of using that as motivation,” said Maggie Johnson, an Assumption senior. “Having that target on our back makes teams play well against us, and I think having that high-level competition really helps us push through and just play a lot better volleyball.”

“We’ve been talking a lot about what is the legacy you want to leave behind, what you want to leave at high school. How do you want to be remembered?” said Brian Schubert, Assumption’s head coach. “These girls are like, ‘Yeah, I want to be remembered as a multi-state champ, I want to be remembered as this or that.’ So I think they’ve pushed away the target and said, ‘Hey, it’s my time to shine now and I’m going to take it.’”

Assumption plays Mount Vernon on Nov. 1 at 2:00.

