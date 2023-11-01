Bettendorf Hy-Vee raises money for Adopted Closet

The top stories for Nov. 1 in the Quad Cities.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Hy-Vee will be raising money this weekend for the The Adopted Closet.

A the store on Nov. 3-5 a large assortment of clothing will be on sale for $3 each with $1 of all items sold going to The Adopted Closet, according to a release from Hy-Vee.

The Adopted Closet was founded by Brittany Berrie from DeWitt, IA with the goal of helping adoptive families pay for high-priced legal fees, the release said. In 2022, The Adopted Closet helped pay for 13 adoptions in Scott County.

Learn about Brittany’s personal experience with adoption and the partnership she has formed with Hy-Vee, according to the release.

