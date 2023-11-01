Bettendorf ‘Tis the Season senior event details announced

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf has announced details regarding one of their traditional holiday events for area seniors.

Event organizers say they’re helping the senior community get into the holiday spirit by hosting their ‘Tis the Season event, a free holiday event put on specifically for seniors in the Quad Cities area. It’s scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street.

‘Tis the Season includes live entertainment from bands, choirs, dancers, and more, event organizers said. There will also be refreshments served by Bettendorf City Council members and city staff.

Event organizers added that the event is free, but registration is required, by Nov. 30.

To register, call 563-344-4113 or go to www.bettendorf.org/TisTheSeason.

