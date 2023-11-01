Bettendorf ‘Tis the Season senior event details announced

The top stories for Nov. 1 in the Quad Cities.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf has announced details regarding one of their traditional holiday events for area seniors.

Event organizers say they’re helping the senior community get into the holiday spirit by hosting their ‘Tis the Season event, a free holiday event put on specifically for seniors in the Quad Cities area. It’s scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street.

‘Tis the Season includes live entertainment from bands, choirs, dancers, and more, event organizers said. There will also be refreshments served by Bettendorf City Council members and city staff.

Event organizers added that the event is free, but registration is required, by Nov. 30.

To register, call 563-344-4113 or go to www.bettendorf.org/TisTheSeason.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins

Latest News

Analog Pizza & Arcade announced return of Christmas pop-up bar.
Analog Pizza & Arcade returns with ‘QC’s largest holiday pop-up, super awesome Christmas Time III’
The Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office is in need of volunteer drivers.
Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office seeks volunteers
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a house fire early...
1 dead after Tuesday morning Grandview house fire
Moline River Front + Centre Plan Survey deadline is Friday, Nov. 3.
Deadline approaching for ‘Moline River Front + Centre Plan’ survey