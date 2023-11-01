Carpetland USA

Carpetland USA
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Carpetland USA has been dedicated to providing superior floors and service for local families and homes since the Langan family opened their first location in 1971.

Eric Langan, President and owner of the business, discusses gorgeous, updated flooring options including the most durable options.

Carpetland USA has stores in Davenport, Clinton, Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Galesburg, Moline, Sterling, and Waterloo.

Carpetland USA is located at 4337 Brady Street, Davenport, where the phone number is 563-391-4744.

