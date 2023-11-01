Cedar Co. proposes tax increase for ambulance services

Cedar Co. proposes tax increase for ambulance services
By Kyle Bales
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KWQC) - A tax increase is being proposed by officials in Cedar Co. in an effort to create and maintain a countywide emergency medical service. Officials say municipalities across the county do not have enough volunteers to respond to calls consistently in a timely manner.

In 2021, the state of Iowa changed a law to list EMS as an essential service. This allowed counties to levy taxes in order to fund ambulance services.

After a consulting firm deemed the county’s current system as non-sustainable, officials are now proposing a property tax of 75 cents per one thousand dollars of assessed value on all taxable properties.

Cedar Co. Sheriff, Warren Wethington, says raising funds to provide a countywide service is critical to reduce response times.

“Instead of what should take 15 minutes or less,” said Wethington, “we’re looking at up to an hour, hour and a half.” He added, “When you call an ambulance, you need to have an ambulance show up in a reasonable amount of time.”

County Supervisor, Bruce Barnhart, explains how the plan would work, if voters approve the measure.

“One ambulance would be based in the southern part of the county, along the I-80 corridor, the other one would be in the northern part, along the Hwy 30 corridor,” said Barnhart, “and then the administration and that backup, or reserve ambulance, would probably be based in Tipton.”

Officials reiterated that this proposal would not replace volunteer services as they exist now, but rather they would add services to the county as a whole.

The tax proposal is heading to a referendum and will be on the ballot inn the upcoming election on Nov. 7.

Click here to learn more, and view the schedule for upcoming meetings discussing the proposal.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation

Latest News

Assumption advances to 3A semifinals
Assumption advances to 3A semifinals
Kirk Ferentz, Beth Goetz discuss not retaining Brian Ferentz
Kirk Ferentz, Beth Goetz discuss not retaining Brian Ferentz
The John Deere Classic announced its total contributions and matching percentage for this...
John Deere Classic announces 2023 Birdies for Charity results
The Channel Cat Water Taxi operates three open-air passenger ferryboats on the Mississippi River.
channel cat