Cedar Co. proposes tax increase for ambulance services

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KWQC) - A tax increase is being proposed by officials in Cedar Co. in an effort to create and maintain a countywide emergency medical service. Officials say municipalities across the county do not have enough volunteers to respond to calls consistently in a timely manner.

In 2021, the state of Iowa changed a law to list EMS as an essential service. This allowed counties to levy taxes in order to fund ambulance services.

After a consulting firm deemed the county’s current system as non-sustainable, officials are now proposing a property tax of 75 cents per one thousand dollars of assessed value on all taxable properties.

Cedar Co. Sheriff, Warren Wethington, says raising funds to provide a countywide service is critical to reduce response times.

“Instead of what should take 15 minutes or less,” said Wethington, “we’re looking at up to an hour, hour and a half.” He added, “When you call an ambulance, you need to have an ambulance show up in a reasonable amount of time.”

County Supervisor, Bruce Barnhart, explains how the plan would work, if voters approve the measure.

“One ambulance would be based in the southern part of the county, along the I-80 corridor, the other one would be in the northern part, along the Hwy 30 corridor,” said Barnhart, “and then the administration and that backup, or reserve ambulance, would probably be based in Tipton.”

Officials reiterated that this proposal would not replace volunteer services as they exist now, but rather they would add services to the county as a whole.

The tax proposal is heading to a referendum and will be on the ballot inn the upcoming election on Nov. 7.

Click here to learn more, and view the schedule for upcoming meetings discussing the proposal.

