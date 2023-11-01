Christmas at The Barn in Grandview to kick off Friday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) -Tenniel Register from R7 Reclaimed, 337 Cemetery Lane, Grandview, Iowa, highlights her business at “The Barn” where the Christmas season will kick off in earnest during the weekends of Nov. 3-4 and Nov. 10-11 from 3 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, visit R7 Reclaimed’s website at http://tenneilregister.com/ or call 319-729-2285.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins

Latest News

Analog Pizza & Arcade announced return of Christmas pop-up bar.
Analog Pizza & Arcade returns with ‘QC’s largest holiday pop-up, super awesome Christmas Time III’
Me & Billy, Davenport, to celebrate 10th anniversary with local business collabs
Me & Billy is celebrating 10th anniversary
Me & Billy, Davenport, to celebrate 10th anniversary with local business collabs
Me & Billy celebrates 10th anniversary
The City of Bettendorf has announced details regarding one of their traditional holiday events...
Bettendorf ‘Tis the Season senior event details announced