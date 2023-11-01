Christmas at The Barn in Grandview to kick off Friday

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) -Tenniel Register from R7 Reclaimed, 337 Cemetery Lane, Grandview, Iowa, highlights her business at “The Barn” where the Christmas season will kick off in earnest during the weekends of Nov. 3-4 and Nov. 10-11 from 3 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, visit R7 Reclaimed’s website at http://tenneilregister.com/ or call 319-729-2285.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.