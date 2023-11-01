Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office seeks volunteers

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office is in need of volunteer drivers.

The Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office says they need drivers to assist area veterans with transportation to medical and wellness appointments.

Each month, 20 to 30 local veterans with no other means of transportation rely on this free service to travel to appointments at Quad Cities and Iowa City Veterans facilities, staff said. If you are interested in serving those who served, please contact the Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office at 563-242-1151.

Staff added that more information and volunteer driver requirements can be found at the Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office Facebook page.

