Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office seeks volunteers

The top stories for Nov. 1 in the Quad Cities.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office is in need of volunteer drivers.

The Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office says they need drivers to assist area veterans with transportation to medical and wellness appointments.

Each month, 20 to 30 local veterans with no other means of transportation rely on this free service to travel to appointments at Quad Cities and Iowa City Veterans facilities, staff said. If you are interested in serving those who served, please contact the Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office at 563-242-1151.

Staff added that more information and volunteer driver requirements can be found at the Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins

Latest News

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a house fire early...
1 dead after Tuesday morning Grandview house fire
Moline River Front + Centre Plan Survey deadline is Friday, Nov. 3.
Deadline approaching for ‘Moline River Front + Centre Plan’ survey
The Bettendorf Hy-Vee will be raising money this weekend for the The Adopted Closet.
Bettendorf Hy-Vee raises money for Adopted Closet
Moline Parks and Recreation Department announced that due to popular demand from last year, the...
Moline to continue ‘Letters from Santa’ program
Davenport at large Alderman candidates.
Decision 2023: Davenport At large Alderman candidates