Crews responded to Davenport house fire Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday night in Davenport.

The Davenport Fire Department responded around 6 p.m. Tuesday to a structure fire in the 200 Block of W. 29th Street, according to a media release. The caller was a neighbor saying there was smoke and flames coming from the living room area of the home.

Crews first on the scene said there was a home with smoke coming from the first floor. Crews then had an interior attack through the front door and quickly extinguished the fire.

Crews searched the home for occupants through heavy smoke but nobody was home at the time of the incident, officials said. No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was not needed at this incident.

Crews stayed at the home for a couple of hours to check for hidden fire and to remove smoke and gasses from the home, firefighters said. The damage was limited to the living room area with heavy smoke damage to the first floor.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.