Deadline approaching for ‘Moline River Front + Centre Plan’ survey

The survey closes Friday, Nov. 3
The top stories for Nov. 1 in the Quad Cities.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - ‘Moline River Front + Centre Plan’ is an initiative led by the City of Moline, Renew Moline and a multidisciplinary team to create a compelling vision and supporting implementation plan for a re-imagined Moline riverfront.

However, in order to do so, organizers are asking for the community’s help in taking a ‘Community Survey’ to provide feedback. That survey closes on Friday, Nov. 3.

Organizers say the survey takes between eight to 10 minutes and upon completion of the survey, you’ll be given the opportunity to enter a gift card giveaway for one of 10 $25 local gift cards.

To take the survey click here or visit www.molineriverfrontplan.com/engage.

