Deck the halls with holiday sculptures from Isabel Bloom

Isabel Bloom sculptures and more for the 2023 holiday Christmas season
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The sculptures of Iowa artist, Isabel Bloom, are easily recognizable and continue to be a part of communicating a feeling, a thought, a sentiment, or even share a memory with a loved one.

That is why Isabel Bloom sculptures have become true treasures to give and to receive--especially during the holiday season.

Donna Young, Isabel Bloom, shows off some of the new and collectable (??? LINK) Holiday Season 2022 seasonal sculpture. Among the collectible choices are the Angel Poinsettia 2022, Nativity scene sculptures, wonderful (and giftable) ornaments to suit all tastes, and so much more.

Visit Isabel Bloom’s fully decked-out showroom now filled with Christmas spirit at 736 Federal Street, Suite 2100, Davenport.

For more information, visit Isabel Bloom (website) or call 563-324-5135 or 800-273-5436.

