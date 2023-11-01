DiGiorno debuts the Thanksgiving pizza

DiGiorno’s new Thanksgiving pizza is perfect for people who don't feel like cooking for the...
DiGiorno’s new Thanksgiving pizza is perfect for people who don't feel like cooking for the holiday.(Hand-out | DiGiorno/PR Newswire)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready for a pizza that’s true to DiGiorno’s promise because it most definitely isn’t delivery!

The company’s Thanksgiving pizza is perfect for people who don’t feel like cooking for the holiday.

Toppings include the obligatory turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, and crispy onions.

It even has gravy.

If you need some time to think about it, that’s OK. You can only get it on DiGiorno’s website, and it’s already sold out.

But the company promises it will release more pizzas for pre-order every Wednesday until Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the identity of a man who died in a Davenport single-vehicle crash that...
Police release name of man, died in single-vehicle Davenport crash Monday morning
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted investigations into narcotics sales, gun...
11 people arrested in Knox County drug, gun trafficking investigation
The sheriff’s office said the boy’s sister called 911 at 6:09 p.m. to report that the...
2-year-old killed after being run over by tractor, sheriff confirms
1
Fatal crash in Davenport Sunday morning under investigation
TV6 Investigates: Invisible danger: What's in you water
Small business sues Davenport and wins

Latest News

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023,...
Prosecutor cites ‘pyramid of deceit’ by Sam Bankman-Fried; defense lawyer says he’s no monster
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump talks as he signs papers to be...
Judge indicates she may delay Trump trial on charges he hid classified documents at Mar-a-Lago
The Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office is in need of volunteer drivers.
Clinton County Veterans Affairs Office seeks volunteers
FILE - The toes of a baby peek out of a blanket at a hospital in McAllen, Texas. On Wednesday,...
The US infant mortality rate rose last year. The CDC says it’s the largest increase in two decades
President Joe Biden is shown delivering remarks about government regulations on artificial...
Biden’s Minnesota trip serves as a show of political force against primary challenger Dean Phillips