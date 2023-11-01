Health experts give important information to remember for Diabetes Awareness Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - November is national Diabetes Awareness Month and experts with medical clinics like UnityPoint Health, are encouraging people to learn more about the condition and how to prevent it. According to the CDC, over 30 million people are living with diabetes and of those, 7.2 million remain undiagnosed.

According to UnityPoint Health, diabetes is a condition in your body where it’s unable to produce insulin or you have too much insulin.

There are different types of diabetes. A person can be pre-diabetic, which means they are at risk of getting type two diabetes.

Once diagnosed, a person has about five years to take action and reverse the condition before it develops into type two.

“That window is so critical, so there is clear-cut research that you can put off diabetes if you catch in that pre-diabetes window and take action through positive lifestyle changes. So that would look like things like changing your eating to healthier eating. Whole food eating, so you can take a class, you can see a nutritionist, so but changing your eating so it’s supporting a healthy body, " said Tresea Pangan, Strategic Community Outreach for UnityPoint Health Trinity.

Type two diabetes is when your body produces a large amount of insulin that it doesn’t recognize. However, type one diabetes is when your body is unable to produce insulin and it will need to be provided to you.

Meanwhile, UnityPoint Health says type two diabetes can be prevented if it’s caught during the pre-diabetic window. Some early signs of a diabetic condition include excessive thirst, frequent urination, repeat skin infections, or even poor wound healing.

Regular exercise, monitoring gradual weight gain, and eating healthier can help with diabetes prevention.

“You can start eating more whole food. So just start gradually eating more whole food. Foods that you recognize on your plate that you took from their original whole form, chopped them up, and cooked them a little bit. So changing to whole food less ultra-processed.” said Pangan.

Pangan says if type two diabetes goes untreated, things like kidney damage or an increased risk for heart disease or stroke can happen. A 2021 “Community Health Needs Assessment” shows 13% of our area’s population - has been diagnosed - with diabetes.

UnityPoint Health offers free cooking classes that teach people about healthy eating. Registration for 2024 has already opened.

