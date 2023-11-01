Kirk Ferentz, Beth Goetz discuss not retaining Brian Ferentz

Brian Ferentz
Brian Ferentz(KWQC)
By Evan Denton
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Both Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and Iowa’s interim director of athletics Beth Goetz spoke to reporters about the recent decision to not retain offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz after the 2023 season.

“It’s our job to evaluate all the information we have. You make the best decision you can at the time for both the short and long term of a program and the institution, and then that’s what you go with,” Goetz said. “Anytime people are involved in a decision it’s difficult, right, and certainly those who mean a lot to our university, our institution. And so that is always a piece of the puzzle, but at the end of the day you make the best decision you can in what you think is the best interest of the program and the institution.”

The Hawkeyes play against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field at 2:30 on Nov. 4.

