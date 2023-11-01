KWQC signal disruption during tower work

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 will experience signal disruption due to tower maintenance for a period of about two weeks.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday the signal went out and the estimated time of restoration is about 11 a.m., according to crews.

The full work takes up to two weeks and may cause disruptions to TV6 viewers throughout that time. Work began Oct. 30. During this time signal may need to be re-scanned.

Monday TV6 had outages for about three hours, according to crews. The tower work started just after 11 a.m. It was restored around 2 p.m.

Then at about 4 p.m. engineers began work and said they must turn off the transmitter to help protect the workers from high RF levels. At approximately 6:20 p.m. signal was restored.

To watch KWQC, go to kwqc.com/livestream. Previous newscasts are also available on this page.

Through this project, TV6 will provide updates from crews here.

