Moline to continue ‘Letters from Santa’ program

The top stories for Nov. 1 in the Quad Cities.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Parks and Recreation Department announced that due to popular demand from last year, the department will be bringing back their ‘Letters from Santa’ program once again.

Officials with Moline Parks and Recreation say they’ll be placing one of Santa’s special mailboxes outside of the Moline Public Works office, 3635 4th Avenue, for another season where kids from around the QCA are invited to write their letters to Santa. Then, staff will make sure that those letters get to the North Pole.

After letters arrive at the North Pole, Santa will take time to read and respond to each letter individually, parks and recreation staff said. You do not need to include a stamp on your letter, but be sure to include your return address.

Letters can be dropped off Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, staff concluded. Then, starting Dec. 4, staff will begin mailing Santa’s responses.

