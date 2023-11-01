North Scott advances to State championship

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - The North Scott Lancers upset previously undefeated Clear Creek Amana in the 4A State semifinals, 3-0. With the win, the Lancers will take on Indianola at 12:15 on Nov. 2 in the championship match.

In the 5A semifinals, Pleasant Valley lost to top-ranked Dowling Catholic, 3-0.

In the 3A semifinals, Assumption lost to Mount Vernon, 3-1.

Tune into TV6′s news at 10 for highlights and post-match reaction.

