Targeting 12 risk factors could reduce dementia cases by 40 percent

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What can we do to prevent being part of the growing statistics of Americans developing dementia?

There is an expanding body of evidence based on numerous studies that identifies 12 modifiable risk factors that lead to dementia. Modifiable means these are actions we can take regarding lifestyle and health behaviors to influence more positive outcomes.

Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers highlights the list and breaks down how the factors are divided up by age. Dementia cases could be dramatically reduced worldwide by up to 40 percent if individuals avoid the risks outlined.

In mid-life, hearing loss is the top risk factor. In fact, it’s important to note that treating hearing impairment is actually treating the brain, not the ears.

The entire list is embedded in a photograph below and is predominantly featured within the on-air interview.

Concept By Iowa always offers free screenings to assess an individual’s current hearing status.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers have two locations within the region at 4007 East 53rd Street, Suite 300, Davenport, and 1663 Lincoln Way, Clinton. For more information, call 877-958-7987 (Davenport) or 563-219-8329 (Clinton).

12 Modifiable Risk Factors for Dementia: behaviors that can be changed to reduce chances of developing cognitive disorders.

